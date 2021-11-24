Ayushmann Khurrana Drops Hints About Katrina-Vicky's Wedding, Calls It 'Punjabi Connect'

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been the talk of the town ever since the couple was rumoured to be dating. For the past few weeks, speculations about the couple's wedding have been surfacing on the internet, and as per some media reports, the two are to tie the knot soon. While fans are waiting for any confirmation about the couple's relationship, Ayushmann Khurrana recently spilt some beans about Katrina and Vicky's romantic bond.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have always maintained a hush-hush relationship. Despite being rumoured to be dating for the last few years, the couple has never agreed that they are dating. However, Ayushmann Khurrana recently did the job for them. The Vicky Donor star is currently indulged in the promotions of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and for the same, he recently sat with RJ Siddharth Kannan for an interview. During the chat, the actor was given names of some Bollywood divas and asked what kind of date he would like for them on if he had to do some "Aashiqui" with them in real life. The first name Ayushmann Khurrana was quizzed about was Katrina Kaif and the Badhai Ho actor was quick enough to bring Vicky Kaushal up. The actor revealed he cannot dance like Katrina but since he and Vicky Kaushal are Punjabi, there must be some Punjabi connection.

Ayushmann said, "Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky is a Punjabi na, so I'm sure there's some Punjabi connect for sure."

Well, this is not the first time some Bollywood celeb has publicly admitted Katrina and Vicky are dating. Earlier this year, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor also confirmed the couple is romantically involved. However, Katrina Kaif was not happy with the actor's remark.

Katrina-Vicky wedding reports

As per several media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to tie the knot in December. The two have reportedly chosen Rajasthan as their wedding destination. However, in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Katrina Kaif denied all reports and said she has been asked the same question for the past 15 years.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal09