Ayushmann Khurrana Cheers Players As He Enjoys A Game Of 'Pithhu' In Chandigarh

Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be making the most of his time in Chandigarh wherein he is currently residing with his family. Even though the actor has bounced back to work, he is striking a fine balance with some recreational activities and he recently took to his social media to share a glimpse of himself enjoying a game of Pithhu. The Vicky Donor actor took to his Instagram story to share the same and his video will make one nostalgic about their childhood days.

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys a game of Pithhu

The video has Ayushmann enjoying the traditional game of Pithhu in his locality wherein some young boys can be seen playing the game. The actor soon starts cheering them while taking the video of the same. He also instructs them to play the game in the right manner. The video further shows the boys getting into a slight argument regarding the game. The Andhadhun actor tells them to stop fighting and informs them that his fans are watching them in the video. The actor captioned the video writing, 'Pithhu Garam.' Take a look at one of the snippets from Ayushmann's delightful post.

Ayushmann Khurrana was back to the sets

Ayushmann recently bounced back to work as he shot for an ad commercial after three long months of the lockdown. The actor reportedly said that he feels great to be back on a set and start shooting after such a long time. The Gulabo Sitabo actor also said how people have been waiting in their homes to get back to their normal schedule. The actor went on to say that things will have to limp back to the normal once again. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor added how people will eventually go out to work, keeping all the necessary safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is also extending help and empowering women ragpickers, based in New Delhi this Raksha Bandhan. Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap have been associated with a non-profit organization named Gulmeher, for years. The NGO looks after these women and motivates them to be self-reliant by fuelling their inner passion for art and craft. The Badhai Ho actor sought support for them from 'fellow citizens' to help them generate income during the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

