Ayushmann Khurrana Extends Birthday Wishes To 'world's Best Brother' Aparshakti

Ayushmann Khurrana headed to his Instagram account on the occasion of his brother, Aparshakti Khurana's birthday and extended his wishes to him. He posted an adorable black and white picture on the occasion and called him the 'world's best brother'.

Aparshakti is also an actor like Ayushmann and has taken on roles in films including Luka Chuppi, Stree, Pati Patni Aur Woh and many more.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes brother Aparshakti on his birthday

Ayushmann posted a black and white picture of himself and Aparshakti, in which he can be seen looking in his brother's direction. In the caption, he expressed his love to his brother and mentioned he was doing so even though he is not an expressive person. The caption read, "It’s the world’s best brother’s birthday ❤️🎂 @aparshakti_khurana 🤗 You know that I’m not that expressive but I love you!🥺"

Ayushmann Khurrana often shares glimpses into his life with his family including Tahira Kashyap and Aparshakti Khurana. The most recent picture Ayushmann posted for his brother was in honour of World Sibling Day. He shared a major throwback post in which the duo can be seen striking a pose as they had sunglasses on. The actor penned down a witty caption and wrote, "खाते पीते पंजाबी घर के चंडीगढ़ के लड़के। सिरे दे फुक्रे। We were some 8 kgs heavier and 8 times more stupid."

Ayushmann also wrote an elaborate caption last year for his brother's birthday and posted the same black and white image. He recalled the day he saw his brother for the first time and mentioned that he had never shared this story with him before. He mentioned that the day he saw him, he forgot about all his pain and called him beautiful as he wrote, "When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I’d long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama. Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh). And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful." He also mentioned that he had grown up to be 'the most beautiful human' and expressed his love to him. The caption further read, "You’ve grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana. ❤️

Love you!"

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannkhurrana