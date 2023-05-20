Ayushmann Khurrana's Father P Khurrana Dies: Kajol, Suniel Shetty Offer Condolences

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P. Khurrana breathed his last on Friday morning in Mohali. Following the renowned astrologer's death, several members of the entertainment industry came forward to pay their last respects. Actors including Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Suniel Shetty, and more, took to their Instagram handle to offer condolences.

"My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. 🕉️ Shanti," wrote Ajay Devgn. "Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. 🙏🏼 Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level," penned Kajol. "May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home. @ayushmannk @Aparshakti," wrote Suniel Shetty.

Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted, "My deepest condolences to you my dear brothers @ayushmannk @Aparshakti and the entire family. Extremely upset on hearing the sad news. May God give you all the strength 🙏🏻🙏🏻 OM SHANTI." Check the posts below.

My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. 🕉️ Shanti — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 19, 2023

Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. 🙏🏼

Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level. — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 19, 2023

May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home. @ayushmannk @Aparshakti — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 19, 2023

My deepest condolences to you my dear brothers @ayushmannk @Aparshakti and the entire family. Extremely upset on hearing the sad news. May God give you all the strength 🙏🏻🙏🏻 OM SHANTI. — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 19, 2023

P. Khurrana's family issues statement

Astrologer P. Khurrana's family issued a statement following his demise. They stated, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."