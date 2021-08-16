Ayushmann Khurrana Feels Guilty About Being A 'night Person'; Here's Why

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for his upcoming film Doctor G in Prayagraj. The actor is in the middle of the film's second schedule. The Vicky Donor actor is keeping his Instagram followers updated with his schedules and film's progress. He recently revealed he is a night person but is also guilty about being one. Read ahead to know why.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares why he is guilty of his night routine

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse from his night workout routine. The actor shared a photo of himself lying on a yoga mat in the gym. He wrote "Late night workout" in the story. He shared another photo of himself holding a punching bag. He was wearing a sleeveless black coloured vest and track pants. In the caption, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan actor mentioned how he is a night person but wants to get rid of his habit. He wrote, "Phew good men. Night workout done! I'm such a night person. God save me pls. Coz I feel guilty about it. Same pic different day. See Arnold in the reflection.".

Ayushmann Khurrana flaunts his flexed muscles

Earlier this month, Ayushmann Khurrana gave a glimpse of his flexed body with his fans. He shared the photo from the gym. He was seen wearing a cap and black track pants while he held a bottle in his hand. In the caption he wrote, "The red brick wall. The semi cloud covered sunlight creeping in. The taste of my homemade shake. With The Weeknd’s latest song playing on loop. Fighting the pandemic with my randomic rhythms of life. That’s not even a word. Randomic. Likhte hue iske neeche laal line aa gayi. But aren’t we here to create our own lines and paths while travelling. Bataya nahi aapko, travel karte karte hum Prayagraj pahunch chuke hain. Inquilab Allahabad! 🤍🇮🇳 💪.". Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped a red heart in the comment section of the post.

Ayushmann Khurrana is starring opposite Rakul Preet in the upcoming film Doctor G. Shefali Shah will also be seen in the film in a major role. The film is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. It is the first time that Ayushmann will be sharing the screen space with Shefali and Rakul.

