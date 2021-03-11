Ayushmann Khurrana Feels The Chills As He Works A 'night Shift' For 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram Story to share a glimpse into his night shoot for his upcoming movie Anek. The actor who is currently in Smit, Meghalaya, shared how cold he felt in the town. In the image, Ayushman wore a puffer jacket and earmuffs to express how cold he felt.

For his role in Anek, Ayushmann will be sporting a fade haircut and a short boxed beard. He wrote, "Thand mein night shift!" below his picture, which means "Working during the cold night". Ayushman has been shooting for his movie Anek in Meghalaya since the beginning of the year, 2021. The movie is helmed by director Anubhav Sinha and produced under his banner Anubhav Sinha Productions Pvt Ltd.

Ayushmann Khurrana's freezing winter 'night shift'

Anek will be releasing across theatres on September 17, 2021. In a recent photo on Instagram, the director Anubhav Sinha called the movie his "toughest so far". The movie is set to be a big-budget film. The pre-production of Anek is already half completed, according to Anubhav Sinha's Instagram post. Anek will mark Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha's second movie together after Article 15. The film is produced by Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series.

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his wish to "work with as many filmmakers as possible". The Andhadhun actor believes that debutant directors are risk-takers and visionaries. He has worked with several debutant directors including Sharat Kataria, Raaj Shandilya among others.

A list of Ayushmann Khurana's upcoming movies

On February 19, 2021, Ayushmann Khurana took to his Instagram handle to share the release date for his movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The movie will also star Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. The movie is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series and Guy In The Sky Pictures. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be releasing on July 9, 2021.

On December 22, 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the title of the next movie he would be working on Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G. According to the image, the movie will be produced by Junglee Pictures. The dialogues will be written by Sumit Saxena while the screenplay will be written by Anubhuti Kashyap, Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat and Vishal Wagh.

