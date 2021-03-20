Ayushmann Khurrana 'finds' Wife Tahira Kashyap While Strolling Through Delhi Airport

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana apparently "found" his wife Tahira Kashyap at Delhi airport. According to Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story, he came across Tahira Kashyap's book 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman' at a bookstall at the airport. Ayush donned a pair of circular frame shades, a t-shirt with a jacket, and wore a mask. Posing with his wife's book, he wrote in the Instagram story "hey @tahirakashyap I found you at the Delhi airport" with a red heart emoticon. Check out story here-

In addition, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap added his story to her Instagram feed along with the picture of the shelves from the book store at the airport which showed Tahira's book in the top 5 categories. She wrote in the caption to express her happiness and said she felt nice that the book was receiving a lot of love and in a way that she could feel the love and thanked everyone for the lovely journey of her book. She asked her followers to comment on their favourite part from the book and urged others to read the book if they haven't done so already.

While many of her followers commented on their favourite part of the book, some of the B-Town celebrities also commented on her post. Producer Ekta Kapoor commented many red heart emoticons to which Tahira Kashyap replied "got my hearts" with a flying kiss emoticon. Singer Shakti Mohan applauded her work with several clapping hands emoticons to which Tahira replied with a red heart emoticon and oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga commented "Wow".

Details of Tahira Kashyap's book

Tahira Kashyap published 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman' in October 2020. According to The Quint, in the book Tahira talks about her personal tales like lying in school about getting her periods, falling in love at the age of eighteen with her future husband, and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, her complicated relationship with her own body, and the complexities of womanhood. Tahira made her writing debut in 2011 with 'I Promise' followed by her next 'Souled Out' which is a collection of short stories. She has also co-authored Ayushmann Khurrana's biography 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood'. She has also directed two acclaimed short films, Pinni and Toffee.

Promo Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

