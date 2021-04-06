Ayushmann Khurrana Gets A Dialect Coach For His Upcoming Film 'Doctor G'

Ayushmann Khurrana has recently started preparing for his upcoming film Doctor G. The movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and stars Ayushmann in the lead role among others. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann has recently revealed that he has got a dialect coach for his role in the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana gets a dialect coach for Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and reposted a story shared by Akshayye Varma. In the picture, one can see the picture of Doctor G script. The caption of the picture said that Akshayye Varma is the dialect coach for the movie. Reposting, Ayushmann wrote, "Should be fun Varma Saab," along with a white heart emoji. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post below.

Akshayye Varma also took to Instagram and shared a post along with Ayushmann. In the picture, the two can be seen posing happily along with the script for a selfie. In his caption, he wrote, “Script Reading Session for #Doctor G with my bro @ayushmannk #bollywood #bollywoodmovies #ayushmannkhurrana #dialect #dialectcoach.”

Apart from this, Ayushmann also revealed that his character’s name in the film will be Dr Uday Gupta. Sharing a picture with his co-star, he stated that filming will begin later this month. The film is based on the campus of a medical institute. Doctor G is director Anubhuti’s film debut, who earlier helmed Amazon Prime Video web series Afsos. Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G will be bankrolled by Junglee Pictures.

A look at Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming films

Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen in the upcoming film Anek. Some time ago, the actor also shared the look of his character on Instagram. His character is named Joshua in the film which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. Sharing pictures, Ayushmann wrote, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar.” The shooting of the film was wrapped on March 20, 2021.

Ayushmann will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a romantic drama film. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on July 9, 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

