Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Says He Doesn't Have The Looks

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for the unconventional choices of movies in Bollywood. Ayushmann will soon be seen in a talk show hosted by a Bollywood actor. In the promo of the show, the host read out a mean comment by a netizen who trolled Ayushman for his looks. The actor had a befitting reply for the troll.

Ayushmann Khurrana's befitting reply to a troll

In the promo of the talk show, the host can be seen reading out a comment from an online troll that was addressed to Ayushmann Khurrana. The comment read: "Ayushamnn may be a good actor but he never looks like a hero to me." Ayushmann had an befitting reply for the troll and said, "Mere hisaab se yaar jo script hai woh hero hoti hai. (According to me the script should be the hero)." He added, "Apni nazron mein toh main handsome hun." (I think I'm handsome enough).

Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and shared the first look of his character from his upcoming movie Doctor G. The movie is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is a medical campus comedy-drama. While sharing the first look of the movie Ayushmann wrote "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #Doctor G First Look." Talking to ANI about his upcoming movie the actor said, "The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It's an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time. I'm truly excited to start shooting the film, also because it's going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I'm looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti."

Ayushmann Khurrana shares his latest obsession

Ayushamann Khurrana took to his Instagram and shared his latest obsession. The actor shared a video of himself playing an instrument called Tank Drum. While sharing the video he wrote, "This is my latest obsession. Early mornings. Late nights. Also in between shots. It’s called a Tank Drum. My best company in Bhopal. Makes me a calmer doc in this hot and humid central India. Produces a divine sound. Do you identify the song that I interspersed in the jam, from the film Sehra (1963), sung by Lata di."

