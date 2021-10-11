Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Unique Tribute To Amitabh Bachchan On His 79th Birthday; WATCH

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media to wish his Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday. The legendary actor's birthday is deemed as a huge celebration for his fans as they pay a tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema in their own ways. From film fraternity to fans, many took to their social media to share their doting wish. Adding to the list was the young actor Ayushmann Khurrana who wished Big B by flaunting his special talent to expertly play musical instruments.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

The 37-year-old actor is not only known for his ability to authentically deliver unconventional characters but also his special talent in skillfully playing a number of musical instruments. Previously, he has shared on his social media that he was obsessed with playing a tank drum. Deciding to pay a tribute to the legendary actor on his birthday, Ayushmann took out his tank drum and performed a soft melody. He shared the video by writing,

''A small tribute to the legend, with whom I got the honour to share the screen space last year. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. 🤍 #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan''

The duo shared the screen in the 2020 comedy-drama flick Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar. Along with Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan, the film also starred Farrukh Jaffar, Nalneesh Neel, Vijay Raaz and more in significant roles. The film offered a playful love-hate relationship between the two actors as 79-year-old played Mirza, an old man trying to kick out his tenant, while the young actor played Baankey Rastogi, the tenant hell-bent on staying. The movie was greatly appreciated by the audience with the duo commended for their on-screen chemistry.

More on Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor is often commended for his choice of characters in movies and breaking the societal norms by his portrayals of men. Some of his popular movies include Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and more. He is all set to grace the big screen with his upcoming medical drama Doctor G as Dr Uday Gupta opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk/amitabhbachchan