Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Update On 'An Action Hero' With Sneak Peek Of Film's London Set

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for his upcoming venture titled An Action Hero which will mark the directorial debut of Anirudh Iyer. Bankrolled by Aanand L Rai, the actor had jetted off to London and shared several updates about the film from the shooting locations. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film will also feature the Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat

Although the makers are yet to announce the official release date of the movie, the actor's constant updates and visuals from the United Kingdom have kept them excited for the upcoming venture. Adding another video to his UK diaries, check out the Dream Girl star's latest post on Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares update on 'An Action Hero'

The 37-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a video from London to give an update on Anirudh Iyer's directorial venture An Action Hero. In the video, the actor can be seen enjoying the scenic locations of London. He also shared several unseen pictures from his shooting diaries along with a picture with his co-star Jaideep Ahlawat. He shared the video with the caption, ''#AnActionHero #LondonWrap.''

Fans appeared excited as their anticipation reflected in the comment section as one fan wrote, ''SO MANY NEW UNSEEN PICS THANK YOU,'' while another wrote, ''Can't wait to see the movie.''

More on 'An Action Hero'

As mentioned earlier, the romantic actioner is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. Earlier, in a statement, Bhushan Kumar dished on the venture by saying, ''An Action Hero has a quirky and fresh storyline and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana could fit the role. We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London and can't contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Anand L Rai's stable.''

Celebrated filmmaker Aanand L Rai also expressed his excitement to start shooting for the venture in London and promised an out-and-out mass entertainer flick. He said, ''We are excited about An Action Hero finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character. The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story!''

Meanwhile, the actor has several other projects in his kitty. He is all set to appear on the big screen with actor Rakul Preet Singh in the film Doctor G. Ayushmann Khurrana is also set to appear in the political drama Anek.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk