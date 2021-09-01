Ayushmann Khurrana Glad To Touch 'taboo Topics' As 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' Clocks 4 Years

Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with the film Vicky Donor opposite Yami Gautam. The film revolved around the taboo of sperm donation in India. The actor went on to star in several off-beat films. As his Shubh Mangal Saavdhan recently clocked four years, the actor revealed he is glad to bring out such topics in India. Moreover, he credited the film for his future choices of scripts.

Ayushmann Khurrana credits Shubh Mangal Saavdhan for subsequent films

Ayushmann Khurrana starred in the film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017 opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film's plot reflected the sensitive subject of erectile dysfunction and its emotional and mental effects on a male. Celebrating four years of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how he feels obliged to have done the film which spoke to the changing India.

He shared a few clips from the film's shoot and wrote, "I debuted in Bollywood with a bold taboo subject of sperm donation in Vicky Donor, thanks to Shoojit Da, and that showed me how the audience was changing and embracing subjects that was disruptive. With Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, I returned to this territory with Aanand L. Rai and R.S. Prasanna. Their genius was in sensitively showing a subject like erectile dysfunction and making it entertaining and supremely palatable for audiences to engage.". Ayushmann Khurrana further credited the film for providing him with the courage to pick his future projects. He wrote, "After Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan reinstated my belief that the people of India want to discuss taboo topics out in the open and in their own way address them for the good of society. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan gave me the courage to pick my subsequent films and put all my faith behind it. I thank everyone associated with this film for empowering me as an artist.".

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan also cast Anshul Chauhan, Brijendra Kala, Seema Pahwa, Supriya SHukla, Neeraj Sood, and Gopal Dutt. The film was directed by R S Prasanna. Ayushmann Khurrana also starred in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film revolved around a gay couple who fight their family to live together. Some more of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bollywood films with offbeat themes are Bala, Dream Girl, Badhaaai Ho, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

