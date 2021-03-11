Ayushmann Khurrana Is All Hearts As He Pays Tribute To Dilip Kumar, Says 'Yusuf Saab'

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a story on March 10, 2021, on his Instagram that showed veteran actor Dilip Kumar in the avatar of his characters from four different movies. Ayushmann Khuranna shared the collage with the song Tu nahin toh yeh bahar kya bahar hai which was taken from Dilip Kumar’s film. He penned the words ‘Yusuf Saab’ on the story in scrawly handwriting and added a heart at the end of it. The post that Ayushmann Khurrana shared was actually taken from another page that had shared a post hailing the contributions the veteran actor had made to the industry.

Ayushmann's tribute to Dilip Kumar

In the post, Dilip Kumar has been called an inspiration to most of the actors in the Indian film fraternity. The collage is taken from four different films that the actor had been a part of and it's mentioned that these roles have managed to leave an imprint in the hearts and minds of people even today. “The Dilip Kumar characters that occupy every fan’s mind are from the films he did from the late 1940s to 1960.” read the caption.

The caption also names the characters the actor is portraying in each of the pictures, “Dilip in Andaz, Ashok in Babul, Vijay in Jogan, Shamu in Deedar, the eponymous Devdas, Devendra/Anand in Madhumati, Ganga in Gunga Jumna”. The versatility of Dilip Kumar has been hailed in the caption as it is written that the characters shown in the pictures are, “self-conscious, egotistic, and rebellious characters.”

Six days back, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram saw the actor posting on the occasion of “World Book Day”. The actor can be seen sitting completely engrossed in the pages of a book that he is reading in the picture. According to his caption, the picture was taken on the day before the shoot for Andhadhun came to a close. On the occasion of “World Book Day”, he said, "à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¤¬ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤šà¥‹à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤ªà¤° à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤¬à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤šà¥‹à¤°à¥€ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥€. à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤¬à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¹à¤•à¤¼ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤—à¥€ à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤²à¥Œà¤Ÿà¤¾ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥, à¤œà¥‹ à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾à¥¤" (In this country everything is stolen but never books. Books are asked for as a right with a promise to return them from where they have been taken. The promise is almost always left unfulfilled).

