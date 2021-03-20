Ayushmann Khurrana Is All Hearts For Raveena Mehta's Mash-up Cover Of Pani Da Rang

Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a story on his Instagram handle featuring a post shared by Raveena Mehta on her handle. In the post shared by Mehta, she performs a mash-up cover of three songs - Arcade by Duncan Laurence, Tere Bina by A.R. Rahman, Chinmayi, Murtuza Khan & Qadir Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Pani Da Rang song. Ayushmann shared the said mash-up cover with a heart, showing some love for the recently made cover. Take a look at Ayushmann's story and Raveena Mehta's post below.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Pani Da Rang song

Pani Da Rang is a song from the Indian film Vicky Donor and was written and composed by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli. The song was performed in the film by Khurrana in his role as the titular Vicky, which was also his movie debut. A longer version of the song was composed with female vocals performed by Sukanya Purkayastha, which was also played in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote Pani Da Rang in 2003 in collaboration with Rochak Kohli during their time at DAV College. The song is written almost entirely in Punjabi. Ayushmann won several awards for the song including "Best Playback Singer (Male)" at the 58th Filmfare Awards.

Raveena Mehta's songs

Raveena Mehta is an Indian-British artist and singer-songwriter who grew up in Belgium and the UK, and currently lives and works out of Mumbai. She was only 12 years old when her album From Deep Within launched in February 2010. Raveena has since released two more albums, six singles, and 15 music videos and has created various covers that have been published on YouTube and Instagram. Her latest song is the acoustic version of Casanova with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

More about Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to appear next in two upcoming films. The actor will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which also stars actors Vaani Kapoor and Abhishek Bajaj. Filming for the movie has been completed and the movie is scheduled to release on July 9th, 2021. Ayushmann will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller film, Anek. The film is slated to release on September 17, 2021. The actor wrapped up filming for the movie today, March 20 and announced it via a post on his Instagram handle.

The actor shared a long caption mentioning the wrap for the film and also explaining "It’s full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema.". He also expressed how he often gets emotional on the last day of a shoot because he won't play the character again. The actor shared four photos in the post explaining each one in his caption which said, "1) My last shot in the film. 2) with the master craftsman —@anubhavsinhaa sir. 3) My brill team @mohdjaved7639, Sudama, @ravindernota007 and Sanjay. 4) The last time I used my stationery in the film."

