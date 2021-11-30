'Ayushmann Khurrana Is Bridging Gap Between Tentpole & Parallel Cinema': Abhishek Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana is awaiting the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is set to bring a taboo topic out in the open for public discussion. With most of his films, Ayushmann has strived to bring forth a pertinent cause, and his constant conscious effort has made him one of the ‘Most Influential People in the World’ by TIME magazine. Ayushmann Khurrana's acting mettle has been widely appreciated by Abhishek Kapoor, who believes that the actor gave birth to the big ‘Content-pole’ cinema.

The Kai Po Che director believes that the new wave of cinema drives audiences who want "exceptional quality of entertainment" to theatres, and Ayushmann is striving to make that happen. Kapoor further iterated that he and the actor share the same passion to deliver 'something fresh and new for audiences to connect with'.

Abhishek Kapoor on Ayushmann's acting mettle

Abhishek Kapoor says, "We’ve been led to believe that there’s conventional tentpole cinema and then there’s parallel cinema but thanks to actors like Ayushmann Khurrana that gap is being bridged gracefully, giving rise to a new wave of content-pole cinema.” Kapoor believes Ayushmann has taken the road less travelled ever since his debut, which has "granted him the credibility of his fans" and "the limitless scope to experiment.”

On Ayushmann's role in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann plays the role of gym trainer Manu alongside Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen as Zumba instructor Maanvi Brar. Noting that Khurrana perfectly fits the role, Abhishek added," “I believe that creating compelling characters is paramount to being a filmmaker. Manu’s character had stayed with me for over two years before the film went on floor but Ayushmann walked in like a breeze and made it his own in no time. He fit the part like a glove and enriched it further with his own nuances.”

Lastly, he called Khurrana a "sensitive, genuine and deeply opinionated" actor, who enjoys a special place in the audience's hearts because of constantly delivering power-packed performances. Meanwhile, Ayushmann-Vaani Kapoor's latest film has been produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures. It is set to release on December 10, 2021.

