Ayushmann Khurrana Is Missing 'the Gig Life'; Shares His 'Mera Mann' Live Performance

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to social media to share a montage of throwback videos from the time live concerts were one of the most happening sources of entertainment. In the short video shared, he was seen singing his popular song, Mera Mann, from the movie Nautanki Saala. He was seen engaging with the audience in the video, as they thoroughly enjoyed his high-voltage performance. Ayushman Khurrana has mentioned in the caption, how much he misses these gigs and his fans have also flooded the comments section in agreement.

Ayushmann Khurrana misses live shows

Ayushmann Khurrana is a celebrated young actor who is best known for his realistic acting and mesmerising music. The actor recently put up a nostalgic video on Instagram where he was performing live before the pandemic took over the world. A bunch of gig videos have been put together from different performances and locations, most of which was a major commercial success. In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana was singing his famous romantic number Mera Mann, which was a major chartbuster at the time of its release. A few parts of the video also show the audience singing along with the artist, proving how popular and loved the song is.

In the caption for the post, Ayushmann Khurrana has mentioned that this is what his gig life looked like. He stated that he misses this and has been eagerly waiting to get together with his fans, whenever the pandemic comes to an end. He has also credited one of his fans for creating the special video. Have a look at the video on Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans have spoken highly of his live performances and the impact they have on the audience. Some of the fans have also used emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has been working on an upcoming film titled, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor and will also star War fame, Vaani Kapoor, in an important role. Ayushmann Khurrana is also expected to work on a film named Anek which was announced early this year.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.