Yami Gautam's Awards: List Of Awards And Nominations Won By The 'Bala' Actor

Yami Gautam has created a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actor has also impressed the masses with critically acclaimed films, such as Vicky Donor, Kaabil, and Bala. The actor also enjoys a massive fan following. She created quite a stir on social media recently when she uploaded a note which read that her performance in Bala had been 'overlooked' by the jury of an award show. Here's taking a look at a list of awards that Yami Gautam has been nominated for in the past.

She had made her way into Bollywood with the film, Vicky Donor, where she was critically acclaimed for her acting skills. The actor also went on to receive several nominations including Favourite Debut actor at the People’s Choice award, Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards, Best Actress at Stardust Awards, Best Female debut at the IIFA Awards and even won the title for it.

The actor also won the title of the Most Entertaining actor at the Big Star Entertainment Award. In 2017, Yami Gautam had starred alongside Hrithik Roshan for the film, Kaabil. The actor was nominated for the Lux Golden Rose Award for the Breakthrough Performer of the Year. In 2020, the actor bagged the award for her role in Bala at the Screen Awards for Best Comedian.

Recently, Yami Gautam took to Instagram to share her happiness with fans as she bagged an award for her excellent work. She shared an Instagram story where she is seen receiving an award at the Brand Vision Summit 2020. Check out the photo below.

Earlier, Yami Gautam took to Instagram to share how she felt about not being in the nomination list of an award show that was held recently. She had uploaded a picture of a long note on Instagram. In that note, she revealed that she was being overlooked at the award ceremony for her performance in Bala.

She also went on to reveal that winning an award was not that important, but even more than that was being in the nomination list. The actor further said that she respects the decision of the jury as they have a better perspective about it.

After Yami Gautam posted the picture on her Instagram handle, her co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana commented on her post. Check out Yami’s post below.

