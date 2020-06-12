Ayushmann Khurrana Is 'sincere And Humble Towards Others', Reveals Co-star Tina Bhatiya

Ever since it was announced, Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo has been garnering a lot of attention. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. In addition to this, actor Tina Bhatiya will also be playing a pivotal role. In a recent interview, she opened up about her role, Ayushmann Khurrana and more.

Tina Bhatiya talks about Gulabo Sitabo

In a recent interview with a news portal, Tina Bhatiya spoke about her role and her experience sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana. When asked about how it was working alongside an established actor like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tina Bhatiya was quick to add that it was a great experience. She also added that he is very sincere and humble in real life and does not make himself a big star in front of others.

Tina Bhatiya further mentioned that with the phenomenal choice of films that Ayushmann Khurrana has, it is fortunate enough that she got to work with him. Recalling the time, she met him for the first time, Tina Bhatiya said that even before she could say anything, Ayushmann Khurrana recalled her. She added that he remembered her from Gully Boy where she played the role of Choti Ammi. She added that she was happy when he could recognise her even though she had a small role. Tina Bhatiya further added that the whole experience was fun.

While talking about her role in Gulabo Sitabo, Tina Bhatiya added that her character is named Dulahin and she stays in Fatima Mahal. Dulahin is brought to the place in her childhood. Tina Bhatiya also added that she plays the role of a caretaker who looks after the house along with her husband and children.

Gulabo Sitabo is a slice-of-life drama-comedy film. The film tells the story of Mirza, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and Baankey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The pairing has been creating a lot of buzz among fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Gulabo Sitabo released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

Take a look at the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo here

