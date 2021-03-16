Ayushmann Khurrana jets off to Delhi for 'Anek' shooting, documents in-flight shenanigans

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who recently wrapped up his northeastern shooting schedule of next Anek is excited to start the next schedule in the National Capital. He took to Instagram stories and shared a couple of videos from his flight journey documenting the fun he had with director Anubhav Sinha. He shared a video while expressing his emotions about finishing another project with Anubhav Sinha.

Ayushmann Khurrana lands in Delhi for Anek shooting

Ayushmann has reunited with Anubhav Sinha for the second film after the two previously got together for the suspense thriller Article 15. The actor in another video showed the beautiful view outside the plane while panning it at the director towards the end. While Ayushmann Khurrana was up to some kind of mischief in the flight, his director was busy reading a book while the other team members were dozed off to sleep. He captioned the story and wrote, "Anubhav Sinja sir ek aur film khatam karengey. #Anek." Ayushmann who felt emotional while bidding adieu to Shillong, shared a video from his journey to the airport while documenting the picturesque landscape and mountainous terrain that is sure to leave his fans spellbound. As soon as the actor touched down in Delhi, he shared his worries about shooting in Delhi which had 247 Air Quality Index (AQI) as compared to Shillong which was just 15.



On March 15, the actor shared a series of celebratory videos while wrapping up the Meghalaya schedule. The video showed the actor, director, and the entire team rejoicing and dancing while celebrating the successful shooting of the film in the beautiful state. Ayushman has been shooting for his movie Anek in Meghalaya since the beginning of the year, 2021. The movie is helmed by director Anubhav Sinha and produced under his banner Anubhav Sinha Productions Pvt Ltd. The forthcoming film will witness a theatrical run on September 17, 2021.

