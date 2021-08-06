Ayushmann Khurrana Jets Off To Prayagraj From Bhopal For Second Schedule Of 'Doctor G'

Ayushmann Khurrana currently has several projects lined up in his pipeline. The actor has been shooting for his upcoming film Doctor G in Bhopal since July 14. He recently bid adieu to the City Of Lakes after the wrap up of his first schedule. He also thanked Bhopal and called it beautiful. The actor has now headed towards Prayagraj for the second schedule of the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up Doctor G's Bhopal schedule

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram stories to say goodbye to Bhopal after the wrap up of his first schedule of Doctor G. The actor shot a video of rain pouring down on the window of his car as he crossed the Raja Bhoj statue of Bhopal. In the stories, the Shubh mangal Zyada Savdhan actor wrote, "Thank you Bhopal! You are beautiful." In another story, the actor wrote, "Will see you when I see you Bhopal, You'll be missed!". In the background, the song Manike Mage Hithe was played.

Ayushmann Khurrana heads towards Prayagraj

Following Doctor G's first schedule wrap in Bhopal, Ayushmann Khurrana flew to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The actor shot a serene view of clouds in his Instagram stories and wrote, "Destination Allahabad aka Prayagraj". The Dream Girl actor was reading his script for the film's next shoot during his flight. He slowly moved his camera towards the file sitting on his lap. He wrote "#DoctorG second sched." in the story. The actor played the song Cloud Number Nine by Bryan Adams in the background.

Details about Doctor G

The upcoming film Doctor G cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet and Shefali Arora. The film's first schedule began on July 14 in Bhopal. It is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, while the production house Junglee Pictures is bankrolling it. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote in one of his Instagram posts that Doctor G's script is one of the best scripts he has ever read. On the first day of his shoot, the actor shared a photo of himself in a mask and wrote, "Day 1 #DoctorG This is the third film I’ll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I’ve ever read.".

