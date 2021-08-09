Ayushmann Khurrana Joins UNICEF's Initiative To Protect Children From Cyberbullying

Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has been appointed as UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children), reported news agency ANI. Through the initiative, the Vicky Donor star aims at building awareness on a national level about online safety for Indian children. Khurrana believes in "ending violence against children everywhere" and "equip children and adolescents with knowledge and digital tools" to help them participate actively in the digital society.

Ayushmann Khurrana to protect children against cyberbullying

Speaking about the initiative, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "The internet, as we know, is a double-edged sword. We have seen its myriad benefits during this pandemic." The Article 15 actor added, "At the same time, it has its own risks. As the internet grows further in its reach, the number of children at risk of online abuse like cyberbullying and online sexual exploitation also increases."

Khurrana highlighted that "While we need to end violence against children everywhere, online and offline, we also need to equip our children and adolescents with knowledge and digital tools so they can safely navigate and participate actively in the ever-evolving digital society." Khurrana flagged off the one-year initiative jointly launched by UNICEF India and Facebook on ending violence against children and protecting their rights.

Talking about the new partnership, Khurrana stated, "The partnership between Facebook and UNICEF is a powerful example of stakeholders from diverse fields and sectors coming together to protect children and their rights. We need to bring in other stakeholders, such as the government, civil society and private sector to join hands for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our children."

The Meri Pyaari Bindu star said, "As UNICEF India's celebrity supporter, I am honoured to extend my support and voice to this important initiative."

"I welcome this initiative that will create awareness and help children, parents, teachers, and other actors understand better the safety and wellbeing of our children in the digital era and take appropriate preventive and responsive measures," he concluded.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Khurrana is currently busy filming Doctor G in Prayagraj. The film is helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The list of upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana's movies also includes Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha, respectively.

