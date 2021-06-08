Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds 'The Family Man 2', Calls It The 'best Thing On Indian OTT'

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago and has managed to take the internet by storm. Despite protests and calls for bans, the Raj and DK helmed action thriller has garnered very positive reviews from all over and netizens have also called the lead actor, Manoj Bajpayee's performance outstanding. Recently, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle as well and praised this newly-released show.

Ayushmann Khurrana praises The Family Man 2

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle earlier today and praised the newly-released web series The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni. Ayushmann shared a poster of the Amazon Prime series and called it the best thing on Indian OTT and that everyone involved in the show has created a benchmark. He further tagged actors Manoj Bajpayee, producers Raj and DK, and the director of the series in his IG story.

The Family Man 2 cast

The action thriller web series stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as Srikant Tiwari. Other actors in the show are Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Asif Basra, Shahab Ali, Ravindra Vijay, among others. The plot revolves around Srikant Tiwari, who is a common middle-class office-going man leading a double life as a spy for the country. The series shows how Srikant tries to juggle his personal and secret life while trying to save the country from a potential threat. The show also marks the digital debut of popular South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni. She plays the role of the antagonist, a fierce and powerful woman Raji, who will stop at nothing to complete her mission which includes killing a lot of Indian citizens.

The Family Man 2 episodes

The newly released second season of the web series has nine episodes in total. The run time ranges between 35 minutes to one hour. The title of the episodes are Exile, Weapon, Angel of Death, Eagle, Homecoming, Martyrs, Collateral Damage, Vendetta, and The Final Act. The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Image - Ayushmann Khurrana, The Family Man's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.