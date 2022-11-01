Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's love story is no less than a fairytale, as the couple often open up about it on social media and their media interviews. From childhood lovers to husband and wife, the duo have been through thick and thin and been each other's support system for decades. Recently, the couple took to social media to wish each other as they completed 14 years of their marriage. But, the only goof-up that Tahira Kashyap made was that she wished her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on their anniversary a day early.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira Kashyap sent wedding anniversary wishes to husband Ayushmann Khurrana a day ahead of their actual wedding anniversary date. On October 31, which also marked Halloween, Kashyap shared a throwback picture with Khurrana from their Diwali celebration. The author penned a sweet note in the caption and called their wedding anniversary "world/ritual waali anniversary." She wrote, "Happy world/ritual waali anniversary. I still go back to the first song you sang for me… umm." She further quipped, "Uhhh just realised it’s Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married guess it’s all relative na… what is more scary."

As Kashyap's friends pointed out her anniversary is on November 1, she mentioned that she will not take down the post as she will have to share one again. She added, "Sorry Ayushmann, I tried though." Ayushmann Khurrana reacted to the post and wrote, "Ab main kya hee boloon. Happy Anniversary in advance."

Later, Ayushmann shared a hilarious post dropping a picture with wife Tahira from their trip to Paris. Sharing the photo, he reminded his wife of their actual wedding date. The Andhadhun star wrote, "Excuse! @tahirakashyap Aaj hai anniversary! Paris Summer of 2022."

Ayushmann Khurrana's special anniversary surprise for Tahira Kashyap

On their special day, Ayushmann Khurrana also sent his ladylove a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Tahira Kashyap shared a glimpse of the special surprise which also had a note that read, "Today is our anniversary. Happy happy! Umm." Sharing the photo, Kashyap penned, "Thanku! you be my constant reminder @ayushmannk."

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk