Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Stunning In These Stripe Printed Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana often impresses the audience with his unconventional roles and realistic portrayal of characters. He is known for his impeccable fashion statements, apart from his acting chops. Ayushmann makes heads turn with his appearance. We have compiled some of the Article 15 actor’s best looks in striped pattern outfits.

1. The Bala actor has donned duo-toned ensemble with swag. He has paired it with a cool black tee.

2. The one with a white shirt featuring black and green stripes

3. Ayushmann Khurrana has worn an all-black ensemble and accentuates his look with a back and blue jacket with stripe print

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Reveals Her Year-end Plans With Husband

4. In this Bala poster, Khurrana has worn multi-coloured stripe printed on a yellow shirt. He has tucked it in jeans and has sported belt.

5. Article 15 look

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana To Reunite With 'Article 15' Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha?

6. In this look, the Dream Girl actor has sported glares with a crisp stripe printed shirt on a magazine cover. He has aced the look with matching glares.

7. Twinning in black and white outfits with Bhumi Pednekar

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Spotted In Juhu In A Purple Style Statement; Pics Inside

8. The one with his handwritten Shayari

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl & Kartik's Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety To Get Telugu Remakes

Also read: Ayushmann Khurana And Other Stars Who Started From TV And Made It Big In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.