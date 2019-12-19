The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana Looks Stunning In These Stripe Printed Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his impeccable fashion statements, apart from his acting skills. We have compiled some of his looks in stripe patterned outfits.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
ayushmann khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana often impresses the audience with his unconventional roles and realistic portrayal of characters. He is known for his impeccable fashion statements, apart from his acting chops. Ayushmann makes heads turn with his appearance. We have compiled some of the Article 15 actor’s best looks in striped pattern outfits.

1. The Bala actor has donned duo-toned ensemble with swag. He has paired it with a cool black tee.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

2. The one with a white shirt featuring black and green stripes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

3. Ayushmann Khurrana has worn an all-black ensemble and accentuates his look with a back and blue jacket with stripe print

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Reveals Her Year-end Plans With Husband

4. In this Bala poster, Khurrana has worn multi-coloured stripe printed on a yellow shirt. He has tucked it in jeans and has sported belt.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

5. Article 15 look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana To Reunite With 'Article 15' Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha?

6. In this look, the Dream Girl actor has sported glares with a crisp stripe printed shirt on a magazine cover. He has aced the look with matching glares.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 

7. Twinning in black and white outfits with Bhumi Pednekar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Spotted In Juhu In A Purple Style Statement; Pics Inside

8. The one with his handwritten Shayari

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl & Kartik's Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety To Get Telugu Remakes

Also read: Ayushmann Khurana And Other Stars Who Started From TV And Made It Big In Bollywood

 

 

