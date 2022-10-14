Ayushmann Khurrana Made A Special Promise For Wife Tahira Kashyap On Karwa Chauth: Read

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap often give away couple goals with their mushy posts. The couple recently celebrated Karwa Chauth and also shared glimpses of the same.

Taking to Instagram, the Andhadhun actor also added that he would observe a fast next year, while Tahira Kashyap summed up their experiences of celebrating the festival over the years.

Taking to his Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared a picture of his and his writer-wife Tahira Kashyap's Karwa Chauth celebration. In the photo, the Doctor G actor could be seen sporting an all-white outfit, while Kashyap posed in a pink and blue salwar suit. Sharing the photo, Khurrana mentioned he should observe a fast on Karwa Chauth next year. He wrote, "Karvachauth pe mere is pose aur swag ki koshish pe jurmana lagna chahiye. Agle saal karvachauth sirf mujhe hee rakhna chahiye. (I should be fined for this pose on Karwa Chauth. I should only observe a fast next year.) @tahirakashyap."

Back in 2019, when Tahira Kashyap was fighting against her breast cancer, Ayushmann announced that he observed a fast on Karwa Chauth for his wife. Kashyap also revealed that she asked him not to do so but Khurrana said, "I will."

The couple's fans showered compliments in the comment section as one IG user called them the "Cutest couple out there." A fan complimented the Vicky Donor actor's look and wrote, "Sir you are giving tough competition to moon," while another penned, "so adorable."

Tahira Kashyap shares how she and Khurrana have celebrated the festival over the years

Tahira Kashyap also took to her IG handle to share a few pictures from the celebration. Along with the photos, Kashyap penned how she and Ayushmann Khurrana have experienced everything over the years on Karwa Chauth and added that one should celebrate the festival as per their choices. She further reflected on the importance of loving and respecting each other and mentioned that festivals are a gentle reminder of the same.

She wrote, "For my well being and yours @ayushmannk. Fast or not? Fruits and juices or dry fast? Veg or non veg? Only dress up and no fast, Both fast/ solo fast/ only you fast/only me fast, mehndi or not, working day or not…we have done it all. Over the years I have realised these are more to do with personal choices rather than what’s decided for me, for us."

"It’s so lovely that both of us have evolved respecting each other the years. Love and respect is all that is important and festivals are a gentle reminder of the same," she added.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk