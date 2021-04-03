Ayushmann Khurrana Marks The Birth Anniversary Of Late Pakistani Singer Nazia Haasan

Ayushmann Khurrana recently posted a beautiful photo of late Pakistani singer and songwriter Nazia Haasan. The actor also mentioned that it was her birth anniversary on this day. Nazia Haasan has sung for a variety of songs in Bollywood movies namely Qurbani, Dilwaala, Star and others.

Ayushmann Khurrana remembers Nazia Haasan on her death anniversary

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this photo of Nazia Haasan on the day of her birth anniversary in which she can be seen holding a mic in hand with two braids wearing a pair of dungarees and a black tee. It is a lesser-known fact that Pakistani singers Nazia Haasan and Zoheb Haasan used to sing duets for movies and studio albums. The duo also voiced a variety of movie songs including Pakistani, Punjabi and Hindi films. Nazia Haasan was diagnosed with cancer and fought with it for a long time before she passed away in 2000 at the age of 35.

Ayushmann Khurrana also posted this cherishing photo of late actor Irrfan Khan in which his photo can be seen painted on a wall. In the caption, he added this was somewhere in Bandra and stated that he was resting somewhere in peace. He then wrote how he was celebrating his double win and hailed “forever Irfan”. He then recalled an instance that happened a while ago during an award show in which he received the honour to present two of his awards to his son Babil Khan and shared how he met the beautiful boy for the first time. The actor then stated that he would wish to see him do well in future.

Talking about the artists in general, he stated how artists were a unique species who have their own vulnerabilities, imaginations and theories. He further stated that they rely on observations and experiences and live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. Ayushmann Khurrana then concluded by stating how it was the power of those performances that made them immortal. He then beautifully blended his feelings into his poem and wrote a poem in Hindi as a tribute to the late actor, Irrfan Khan.

