Ayushmann Khurrana Mirrors David Schwimmer's Thoughts On 'effect' Of Being A Celebrity

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana often makes headlines for the unconventional roles he portrays on screen. Recently, the Bareilly Ki Barfi star took to his Instagram story to share FRIENDS actor David Schwimmer’s thoughts on the ‘effects of being a celebrity’. The quote gave an insight into how an actor’s life comes under the public scanner and how every move they make is ‘observed by the people’.

Ayushmann shared David Schwimmer’s quote which read, ‘As an actor, the way I was trained, my job was to observe life and to observe other people. The effect of celebrity was the absolute opposite.” See Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story below.

The 36-year-old actor keeps his fans updated on his whereabouts through his social media posts. Recently, he shared a couple of photos from the filming location in the North East from his upcoming movie Anek. Giving more details about ‘such untouched destinations’, he wrote in the caption that these places should be preserved. His caption read, “On #WorldEnvironmentDay I would like to share these pictures which I took while shooting for ANEK in the North East of India. This road led us to Khasi Hills, and then a kilometre of trek to reach the shoot location where no 4 by 4 could attempt. Recently, a 100 million old fossils of sauropod dinosaurs were discovered at the same place. Our country has a lot of such untouched destinations. Let’s preserve this. It’s precious!” Celebrities like Ali Merchant, Rashmeet Kaur and Gajraj Rao have also dropped appreciative comments on the post.

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies

Khurrana ventured into the show business in 2004 when he participated and won the second season of the reality show, MTV Roadies. He made his movie debut with the blockbuster hit film Vicky Donor and went on to star in several other commercial successes like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Article 15. He will next be seen in the romantic comedy film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. The cast of the film also includes Vaani Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on July 9, 2021. Ayushmann will also be seen in the thriller drama titled Anek.

