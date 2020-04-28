Ayushmann Khurrana's Songs That Are Penned By Lyricist Vayu

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the talented actors in Bollywood. The actor-singer has also collaborated with various celebrities and featured in many songs. One such celebrity with whom Ayushmann Khurrana has collaborated is Vayu. The lyricist is known for his popular songs like Naagin, Maaserati, Disco Disco and many more. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's movie songs that are written by Vayu.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Caricature Makes Fans Go 'aww' For The Accuracy

Ayushmann Khurrana's movie songs that are written by Vayu

Twist Kamariya

Twist Kamariya is a popular song from the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi. The song is penned by Vayu and Tanishk. The song features Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana. Both the actors are seen showcasing some great dance moves in the song. The song is sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Yasser Desai, Tanishk and Altamash Faridi. Twist Kamariya has gained over 21 million views on Youtube.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Valuable 'natural Protein Shake' Recipe For Lockdown; Read

Rocket Saiyyan

The song is from the movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and it features Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar. Rocket Saiyyan is sung by Ritu Pathak, Brijesh Shandilya and Tanishk Baagchi. The song released on August 5, 2017, on Eros Now's YouTube channel. The popular song has gained over 10 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Varun Dhawan A ‘guy With A Heart Of Gold’ In His Birthday Wish

Laddoo

The song is sung by Mika Singh and written by Tanishk and Vayu. Laddoo has received 3 million views on YouTube. The song features Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar. Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar's on-screen pairing was also loved by fans.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up On His Journey As He Completes Eight Years In The Industry

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

This song is from Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song features Jitendra Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana. The song has gained over 24 million views on YouTube. The song is written by Vayu and composed by Vayu and Tanishk. The song is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Raakh

Raakh is one of the emotional songs sung by Arijit Singh. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao. The song released on March 2, 2020, and has received over 2 million views on YouTube.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.