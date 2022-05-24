Ayushmann Khurrana On His Efforts Through 'Anek'; 'Sports And Cinema Can Unify India'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming action-thriller flick Anek. The 37-year-old actor intends to unify India through cinematic experiences, stating that films can also bring people closer. Ayushmann calls his next release Anek, a ‘true blue patriotic film’ that is aiming to deliver a progressive message to Indians about the need to celebrate inclusivity and diversity.

‘Sports and cinema have the power to unite India': Ayushmann Khurrana

While opening up about how sports and cinema have the power to unify India, Ayushmann said, "I have always believed that sports and cinema have the power to unite India. They transcend identities and evoke the feeling of being one at that moment. I have closely seen how sports brings people together in celebration and I have also witnessed how cinema can be the unifier of audiences."

The Vicky Donor actor went on to say, "When you go to watch a sport, you are united by the emotion of cheering and praying for India to win at the highest level. When you go to watch movies, you don’t care who is sitting next to you but what you care about is the experience you are going to have in a packed theatre full of strangers who have come to have a shared exhilarating experience through films. The intent of Anek is just that."

Anek is a true blue patriotic film, says Ayushmann

Ayushmann further added he and director Anubhav Sinha want people to ponder over the idea of being an Indian, adding, "We want people to feel that at the end of the day, we all want India on the right side of history and for India to come through, no matter what." Further talking about his forthcoming film, Khurrana said, "Anek is a true blue patriotic film and I instantly loved the script for that. It gives out a progressive message about inclusivity - something that I have vehemently stood for through my brand of cinema."

Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

On the professional front, Ayushmann has a stellar lineup of films in 2022. Apart from Anubhav Sinha’s Anek which releases on May 27, he will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana