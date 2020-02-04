Ayushmann Khurrana: There Is A Logic Behind My Film Selection, I Want To Bring Change

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he chooses to do films on taboo subjects to bring a change in the society. Ever since Ayushmann made his debut in Bollywood, he has always managed to push the envelope.

Ayushmann has never shied away from experimenting. He played a sperm donor in Vicky Donor; a man dealing with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan; a man prematurely balding in Bala; to now proudly playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann on his logic behind picking films

He said: "Cinema is a powerful tool that can influence people and affect positive social changes. One of my primary reasons to do films on taboo topics is to try and impact a change in society -- start a conversation in families and make people think of the realities that are around them and impacts them regularly. It is this strong urge to try and highlight the real, the important that I decided my brand of cinema will stand for taboo-breaking subjects."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana during the promotion of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Patna. ( IANS )

Ayushmann says his core audience base is the family audience across the country and he wants to entertain them at all times even while doing a film with a message and one that is thought-provoking. "The issues that I deal with in my films affect families across the country in some form or way. That's the reason why they connect with my genre of cinema.

"I want to silently keep bringing out these important social issues that we somehow, as a society, try to brush under the carpet. Through my films, I'm trying to bring these conversations out of the closet and I hope, in the process, making all of us think about being vocal and sensitive," he added.

