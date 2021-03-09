Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up On Wanting To 'work With As Many Filmmakers As Possible'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has carved his own niche in the industry by playing some amazing off-beat roles. His films also highlight social issues which are often considered taboo in society. The Dream Girl actor recently revealed that he would like to work and collaborate with as many directors as possible.

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to work with 'as many directors as possible'

According to a report by DNA, Khurrana wants to collaborate with as many filmmakers as possible because he feels that all of them as 'massive risktakers'. They also are visionaries who want to change the way the audience is consuming content. He also has said that according to his beliefs, nothing new can come out if risks are not taken. The actor has already worked with several debutant directors like Sharat Kataria, Hitesh Kewalya, Raaj Shaandilyaa and many others.

On the occasion of Women's Day, the actor shared a series of pictures of young girls belonging to the rural class of society. He penned a strong message and voiced his opinions on violence against women. He wrote that it is 'unacceptable and that people should come together to eradicate violence against women in India. In the pictures that he shared, many young girls are seen playing football and many are also seen studying. "Violence against women and girls is unacceptable and must be stopped.

It is everyone’s responsibility. Together, we must #ENDviolence against girls and women in India. #WomensDay".

Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

Ayushmann has starred in several blockbuster movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Dream Girl and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He was last seen in the 2020 comedy-drama film Gulabo Sitabo. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. It was a Shoojit Sircar directorial and the film was among the earliest ones to release on an OTT platform. He is currently filming for his upcoming film Doctor G. The movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. He took to Instagram to make the announcement of the film. In the picture, he is seen holding the spiral-bound script in his hand and wrote in the caption, "Opening soon for consultation".

Image courtesy- @ayushmannK Instagram