Ayushmann Khurrana Pays Tribute To Surekha Sikri; Calls Her 'an Impeccable Performer'

On the sudden demise of the Veteran Bollywood actor, Surekha Sikri, numerous celebrity artists shared their heartfelt condolences for the actor. One of the co-actors from Surekha Sikri’s movies, Ayushmann Khurrana also penned down a beautiful note on her demise and recalled the time he spent with him during the shoots. He also thanked the late actor for all the beautiful memories she gave to him.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s tribute to Surekha Sikri

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle recently and shared two of his photos from his movie, Badhaai Ho in which h was seen performing a scene with the late Veteran actor, Surekha Sikri. In the caption, while reminiscing the time he spent with her on the sets of Badhaai Ho, he stated, “In every film, we have a family and we end up spending more time with the film family than our own families. One such beautiful family was in Badhaai Ho. Out of all my films, it was the perfect family with a perfect cast. Surekha Sikri was the head of our family, who was more progressive than the entire family tree.” Stating ahead on how she was similar to the character she played in the film, he revealed, “ You know what, that was her in real life too. A complete boho. A chiller. Young at heart.”

Ayushmann Khurrana also recalled his last memory with him and stated, “I remember when she was boarding an auto-rickshaw after the screening of our film, Tahira and I gave her a lift back home and we said “ma’am you are the real star of our film” and she replied, “wish I get more work.” Tahira and I were speechless. We watched her frail demeanour walking towards her building. That’s my last memory of her.” The actor then urged all his fans to watch one of her recitals and said, “I would request you to watch her recite Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s nazm “Mujh-se pehli si mohabbat mere mehboob na maang.” Aapko unse aur mohabbat ho jaayegi.” The actor ended the note by referring to Surekha Sikri as “an impeccable performer. A consummate artiste. A legend. You’ll be missed Surekha ma’am.” and thanked her for all the beautiful memories.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram post was swamped with tons of celebrity artists’ comments who were mourning the loss of the actor. Many of them dropped in hearts emojis to express their grief while others stated how much they will miss her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram post.

