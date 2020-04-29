Irrfan Khan's Demise: Ayushmann Khurrana Offers Condolences With A Heartfelt Note

The tragic and devastating news of actor Irrfan Khan's demise came in earlier on April 29. The actor passed away at the age of 53 due to colon infection. The whole world is mourning the loss of Bollywood's finest actor who had also gained fame in the international film industry. Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartfelt note for the actor and expressed his sadness of not being able to spend time with the actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana offers heartfelt condolence

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter handle and shared a post where he paid tribute to the legendary actor and expressed his grief of not being able to share screen space with the actor. Ayushmann wrote that he feels one of those unlucky ones who never got a chance to interact and know Irrfan Khan in depth. He thought that he would bag opportunities to work with Irrfan, learn lessons of life on film’s sets. But everything remained like a dream and came shattering down after the news of his demise. At last, Ayushmann concluded his note by thanking the star for the treasure he has given to the film industry through his acting.

Irrfan Khan's funeral was held at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon in presence were his family, close relatives, and friends. Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumors, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year.

Official statement:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

