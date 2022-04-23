Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Profound Poetry To Commemorate 'World Book Day'; Read

Observed across 10 countries of the World on April 23, World Book Day is one of the most important events in literature as it marks the birth and death of several prominent authors. Every year, a unique theme is decided around the event. This year, the 26th edition of World Book Day is set as ‘Read…So you never feel alone'.

On the occasion, many take to social media to share their favourite piece of literature or post pictures of their favourite books. Apart from netizens, a few Bollywood celebrities are also marking this occasion namely actor Ayushmann Khurrana who commemorated the event in his own style.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates World Book Day

Taking to his Instagram on April 23, 2022, the 37-year-old actor shared a shirtless picture of himself while reading a book. In the caption, the actor penned profound poetry around books and the immeasurable power they hold. He wrote,

''Maine rangon se kahani likhi hai

Lafzon ki tasveer banaayi hai.

Inquilab ke naye tareeke hain

Maine kitaabon ki shamsheer banaayi hai.

-Ayushmann

#WorldBookDay''

On the other hand, his wife filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also marked the day by posing with her books, a glass of drink and a plate of snacks. Sharing the picture, she wrote, ''Eating, drinking, sleeping, dreaming with my best company! #worldbookday #bookstagram.''

More on Ayushmann Khurrana

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of Anek where he will be stepping into the shoes of an undercover cop, Joshua. In an interview with ANI, the actor opened up about his role stating that it is one of the most challenging roles for him. He said, ''This is the first time the audience will see me in this avatar. I have played a cop before but this is the first time they will see me going undercover. Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent. He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect.''

He continued, ''I was very pumped to try my hands at portraying Joshua as it gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn’t done before. I owe it to my audience to offer them new experiences with each film.'' Anek is set to release on May 13, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk