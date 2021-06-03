Ayushmann Khurrana Pours In Wishes For Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandya

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram on June 3, 2021, to share some good news with his fans and followers. In an Instagram story, he shared Neeti Mohan’s post in which she announced that Neeti Mohan’s husband and she had welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Sharing the post, Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya on the new addition to their family. He followed up his ‘congratulations’ with a small heart. Following that he also announced that the couple had been blessed with a baby boy. Neeti Mohan and her husband tied the knot back in 2019 and Ayushmann Khurrana and his family share a close bond with the Mohan family for many years now.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome a baby boy

Neeti Mohan revealed the news that she had become a mother on June 3, 2021. Neeti Mohan’s baby entered this world on June 2, 2021, and Neeti Mohan expressed her joy about the same. She said that her husband, family and she were overjoyed to welcome the baby into their lives. She further added, “To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in”. She further thanked all her fans and followers for all the love and good wishes that had been bestowed on them.

The picture that Neeti Mohan shared was a shadowy picture that showed Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya. It was a picture taken pre-delivery and Neeti Mohan can be seen sporting her baby bump. While only the silhouettes of the two of them are visible, we can see Nihaar Pandya kissing Neeti Mohan’s forehead as he puts his hands on her baby bump. Light can be seen pouring in from behind them in the picture.

As soon as Neeti Mohan announced the news, wishes started coming in from all over. Neeti Mohan’s friends from the industry were overjoyed when they heard the news and congratulated her and her husband. Shreya Ghoshal congratulated her and wished her well and as she has just welcomed her own baby boy, she said that the two little ones would soon be friends. People also commented saying that they knew that the two of them were going to make wonderful parents.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA AND NEETI MOHAN'S INSTAGRAM

