Ayushmann Khurrana Praises Kerala Medical Students' Viral Dance Video

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram story on April 9, 2021, to praise two Kerala Medical Students' dance that had gone viral. He shared the video on his story and wrote "Our medicos [white heart emoticon]". Check it out:

Ayushmann Khurrana praises two Kerala medical students dance

In the video, the two students can be seen dancing to the iconic Boney M. song Rasputin. Within no time, the video went viral and was shared by the celebrity. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story:

(Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram)

The dance video has been shared by Instagram account @indiaculturalhub. While sharing the video, the caption included the name of the doctors and also how we should celebrate the hardworking health care workers. It reads, "Our Medical fraternity needs the biggest cheer in today’s day and age! These two medical students from Kerala — Janaki Omkumar and Naveen Razak — are breaking the internet with their electrifying performance to the beats of Boney M's 1978 hit Euro-disco track ‘Rasputin'.

Here’s celebrating ALL the health care workers who are working tirelessly day in and day out to make a safer world for us". Check out the sizzling performance of the students.

Earlier, the actor shared a picture from his recent photoshoot. He is seen donning a black sweatshirt, layered with a white printed muffler. In the caption, he wrote few lines on "being myself". He wrote, “There are days when awareness of things around me sharpen. And then I just go back being myself". In the picture, he struck an intense expression while sporting his winter outfit. Check it out.

On the Work Front

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to begin his shoot for his upcoming movie, Anek. The movie features him in the lead role and is written, edited and directed by Anubhav Sinha. Other than this, the actor will also be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's next film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film also features Vaani Kapoor and is the first film to be wrapped during the pandemic. He will also feature alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the movie Doctor G where he will play the role of Dr Uday Gupta. Recently, the cast was joined by Shefali Shah.

Promo Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

