Ayushmann Khurrana Prays For Dilip Kumar's Recovery; Shares Latter's Four-line Poem

On Sunday morning, veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital after he complained of breathlessness, Ayushmann Khurrana extended prayers for his recovery. Khurrana took to the story session of his verified social media handle and shared a four-line poem. In Hindi, the poem was written by Dilip Kumar back in 2020 when Coronavirus cases had started rising in India. The Bala actor hashtagged "Get Well Soon" and "Yusuf Saab" kept his story captionless.

Ayushman Khurrana prays for Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's health update

On June 6, the veteran actor's verified Twitter account, handled by his manager, shared an update on his health. The tweet informed that the veteran actor has been admitted to "non-COVID PD Hinduja Hospital Khar" for routine tests and investigations. It further added that the actor had episodes of breathlessness. "A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," read an excerpt of the tweet. Hours after he was admitted to the hospital, rumours of his death started making rounds on the internet. However, his wife, Saira Banu, squashed all rumours and informed fans that he is stable.

Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards.

Saab is stable.

Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

In a brief explanation tweet, Banu urged netizens not to believe the WhatsApp messages doing the rounds relating to his health, and citing the information provided by the doctors, said that he is stable and would be back home in 2-3 days. She also thanked fans for keeping him in their prayers. The actor is currently under the care of a team of senior doctors, including cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale.

The 98-year-old actor has faced health issues over the past few years and has been hospitalised multiple times. Last month, he had been admitted to the same hospital. That time, Saira Banu had stated that the visit was for a routine health check-up. After discharge, she had said, "We just came home (from the hospital). Everything is fine. Keep Sahab (Kumar) in your prayers."

Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. The actor, who started his career in 1944, went on to feature in iconic films like Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas, among others. He has been honoured with numerous accolades and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA IG / DILIP KUMAR TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.