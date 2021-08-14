Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra And Others Remember Sridevi On Her Birth Anniversary

Iconic Indian actor Sridevi was known for her versatile acting and influential style. The actor inspired several individuals to pursue acting. August 13, 2021, marked Sridevi's 58th birth anniversary. Even after her death, the actor is still an inspiration for many. Here is how several Bollywood actors, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka Chopra, remembered Sridevi on her death anniversary.

Ayushmann Khurrana pays his tribute to Sridevi with one of her songs

Ayushmann Khurrana has his own way when it comes to paying a heartfelt tribute. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback video of himself singing the song Kabhi Main Kahoon from the film, Lamhe. In the caption, the actor wrote, "#Throwback on #Sridevi Ji’s birth anniversary. 🤍" Rajeev Masand reacted to the video and wrote, "What a lovely song, and you perform it beautifully. Brings back such memories!!" in the comment section. He also shared a photo of the late actor on his IG story and wrote, "Birth anniversary of a legend.".

Priyanka Chopra remembers "icon" Sridevi

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of late actor Sridevi. In the story, she wrote, "#icon" and "#remembering Sridevi". Priyanka Chopra has earlier mentioned that she considers Sridevi as her icon. In an interview with InStyle magazine, Priyanka Chopra talked about Sridevi's "gorgeous" eyes and how she experimented with her fashion and beauty.

Bhumi Pednekar's heartfelt note for Sridevi

Sridevi has inspired a lot of Bollywood actors with her iconic style and acting skills. Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories to pay her tribute to the late actor. She also penned a heartfelt note for her. She wrote, "Remembering the legend Sridevi ma'am on her birth anniversary!! She is a true inspiration for all of us.".

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remember their mother

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor both shared throwback photos of Sridevi to remember her on her birth anniversary. Janhvi Kapoor shared her childhood picture with her mother. In the caption, she expressed how she misses her. She wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you. ❤️". Khushi Kapoor shared an old photo of Sridevi and wrote, "The coolest.".

IMAGE: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.