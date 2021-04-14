Ayushmann Khurrana Promises To Meet Fan Soon After Being Impressed By His Fan Art

Dream Girl Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media to appreciate his fans who made artworks dedicated to him. Sharing multiple videos on his Instagram stories of his fans, the actor had a special message for one of the fans who impressed Ayushmann with his fan art. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram stories here.

'Will meet you soon'

An artist named Mayank Dutt dedicated a sketch to the Vicky Donor actor and made a beautiful monochrome portrait of the actor. Ayushmann took to his Instagram to share the fan art and thanked the fan for making the artwork. Similarly, Ayushmann shared the artwork of Shivani Hadke, who made a pencil sketch of the actor, and thanked her for the impressive fan art.

The one that caught the actor's eye was PAUL'S ART GALLERY's fan art who made a unique portrait of the actor filled with his name. Sharing the post on his Instagram, the fan revealed in the caption that his biggest dream is to meet Ayushmann once in his lifetime. The actor did not disappoint his fans as he responded saying that he will meet him soon someday and thanked him for his fan art.

A look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

The 36-year-old actor recently shared a reel on Instagram where moments from his Filmfare 2021 performance were compiled together. In the video, Ayushmann can be seen performing his dance along with some BTS videos of the award show. Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Instagram post was a throwback picture with his brother Aparshakti Khurrana on the occasion of World Sibling Day.

The actor hilariously captioned the post writing that they were eight kilograms heavier and eight times more stupid. Recently, Ayushmann shared a shirtless monochrome snap of himself and penned down a heartfelt caption. Talking about the struggles and dynamics of fame, the actor wrote opened up about his thoughts and ideas of fame.

Ayushmann Khuranna's movies

Starting out his career in the film industry as a television host, Ayushmann found popularity through his debut movie Vicky Donor in the year 2012. The actor then went on to star in commercially acclaimed movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Badhaai Ho. Ayushmann is all set to appear in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

