Ayushmann Khurrana Puts On Lipstick, Transforms Into Pooja In Dream Girl 2 New Poster

A new Dream Girl 2 poster was unveiled by the makers today (July 25). Taking to his social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared his look as Pooja, his alter ego, in the comedy film. It will release in theatres on August 25.

Ayushmann Khurrana is back as Pooja

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 comedy film. In the new poster, Ayushmann Khurrana could be seen in his avatar as Pooja. As the Anek actor was looking in the mirror, one side showed him as Pooja while the other side portrayed him as Karamveer Singh. While Pooja appeared confident, Karamveer wore a shy expression on his face.

(Ayushmann Khurrana will also play Pooja in the comedy film | Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Sharing the new poster of the movie, the actor wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear! ” Previously, the actor had shared a short video showing his first glimpse of the film. While Ayushmann’s look has been revealed, Ananya Panday’s look has been concealed.

Dream Girl 2 director quashes reports of reshoot

Just a few days back, reports claimed that some scenes from the forthcoming film were being reshot. Reports suggested that the filmmakers will have to shoot a few scenes for 12 days from July 15. However, the director rubbished the rumours on July 19 saying, “It’s not a reshoot. It’s our remaining shooting and a song that we still haven’t shot.”





Dream Girl narrated the story of a middle-class man who impersonates a woman at a call-centre in order to make ends meet. In the first film, Nushrratt Bharuccha starred opposite Ayushmann. In the sequel, Ananya Panday will play the leading lady. While Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal have joined the cast, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee will be reprising their roles.