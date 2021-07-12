Ayushmann Khurrana Reaches The City Of Lakes, Bhopal For 'Doctor G' Shoot; See Pics

Dream Girl Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to commence his shoot in 'the city of lakes'- Bhopal for his upcoming entertainer Doctor G. Last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, the actor took to his social media to tease his fans about his shooting location and also about his plans for the future projects. This movie will mark the actor's second film this year with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which is lined up for a release.

Ayushmann Khuranna headed to Bhopal

The 36-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a series of stories teasing his fans about his travel location. In the snaps, the actor can be seen walking through the airport and boarding the plane. He asked his fans to guess where he was going and showing around the airport. Sharing the image of the script of his next movie, Ayushmann finally revealed that he was going to the City of Lakes- Bhopal for the shooting of Anubhuti Kashyap's comedy-drama Doctor G. The city had a warm welcome planned for the actor as he received a cake decorated with posters of his hit movie. The actor will spend the entire month shooting the movie in Bhopal.

Pic Credit: Ayushmann Khurana IG

More on Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G

The movie was announced late last year with Ayushmann brought on board with the project. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the movie will mark Ayushmann's third collaboration with the production company after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho. Set on a medical campus, the actor will portray the role of Dr Uday Gupta. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen starring opposite the actor portraying the role of Dr Fatima, Ayushmann's senior.

The filmmakers have added another actor to the intriguing cast. Delhi Crime star Shefali Shah will be joining the cast of the much-awaited entertainer. The actress is set to play the role of a doctor. Debuting with the movie, popular director Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap will be directing the movie. She is known for directing the series Afsos and Moi Marjaani. The movie is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.

IMAGE- AP

