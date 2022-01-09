Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui. Ayushmann is well known for his acting prowess and he has never shied away from portraying characters and stories around topics traditionally considered as taboo in society.

The film has garnered a lot of appreciation for sensitively portraying an unusual love story of a man and a transgender woman. Recently, the Andhadhun actor expressed his happiness on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui becoming the No.1 streamed content within 24-hours of its release on Netflix.

Ayushmann expressing his happiness on the overwhelming response the film is getting said,

“From the get-go, we wanted to make a film that touches as many people as possible. It is really heartwarming to see that CKA became the number one streamed content within 24 hours of its drop. We wanted to talk about the need for gender inclusivity and for that to happen, it was important that a critical number of people saw and engaged with the film.”

Talking about how the audience is perceiving the film positively, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor further added,

“Chandigarh Kare Aashique has been made with a lot of love, soul and heart. the fact that it is entertaining so many people and delivering an important, positive message for social good is really, really humbling.”

On the work front, Ayushmann is one of the busiest actor's and he will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek which is an official remake of the south film with the same title starring Dhanush, Next in line Ayushmann will be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

