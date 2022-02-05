Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Fan After He Tattoos Actor's Song Name On Hand; See Pic

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his impressive choices of unconventional roles. From Dream Girl to Badhaai Ho, the actor has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood over the years. He has also accumulated an ardent fan following over the course of his career, who support and enjoy the actor's new ventures. To express their love to Khurrana, a fan from New York shared a special token of love on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana's fan get his song tattooed

Taking to their respective Twitter handle, a New York-based fan named Nabila shared a picture of her arm which was inked with a line from the 37-year-old actor's popular song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho Song. Released in 2020, the song was a huge hit among the fans as they enjoyed the actor's melodious voice. Evidently loved by his song, the fan got the lyric inked on her arm.

mere liye tum kaafi ho @ayushmannk Tat #11 means a lot to me pic.twitter.com/8BXPBj59Ij — nabila (@nabilasmiles) February 4, 2022

Sharing the image, she wrote, ''mere liye tum kaafi ho@ayushmannk Tat #11 means a lot to me''. The actor was quick to reply to the special tattoo by tweeting a red heart emoji.

❤️ — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 4, 2022

More on Ayushman Khurrana

As mentioned earlier, the singer is currently busy shooting for this upcoming romantic drama flick An Action Hero. Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, dished on the upcoming film by saying, ''An Action Hero has a quirky and fresh storyline and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana could fit the role. We are enthralled to commence its shoot in London and can't contain our excitement for audiences to witness this entertainment from Anand L Rai's stable.''

On the other hand, filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who directed the latest blockbuster Atrangi Re, said of the film, ''We are excited about An Action Hero finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character. The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story!''

Meanwhile, the actor unveiled the release date of his upcoming socio-political thriller Anek by sharing an intriguing poster of the movie. Sharing the post, he wrote, ''It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek!Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan!

#Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022''

(With inputs from PR)

(Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk)