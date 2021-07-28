Ayushmann Khurrana Receives Letter From Fan On 'Doctor G' Sets, Calls Him Her 'Idol'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his next film Doctor G in Bhopal, received a beautiful gesture from a fan. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a letter that was penned by one of his fans in Bhopal who was delighted to know that he was shooting in the city. In the letter, the fan named Akshita expressed her love and called Ayushmann her ‘Idol.’

Ayushmann Khurrana receives a beautiful letter from a fan in Bhopal

The letter was titled "A Letter to my Idol." She wrote, “Dear Ayushmann Sir, Knowing the fact that you were shooting in Bhopal, I couldn’t stop, but to just take a chance if I could meet you. You’re an inspiration to me. I have an immense level of respect and affection for you not only as an actor, singer, or anchor but as an individual as well.” She further confessed, "I am a Delhi girl, hustling for my dreams; whenever I find myself lost or demotivated, I listen to your songs and interviews.” Ayushmann who was overwhelmed by the love and respect by his fan was quick to respond to the letter and wrote, “ Thank You Akshita,” along with a heart emoticon.

The Bala actor previously shared his first look from the film Doctor G on Instagram. The movie is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is a medical campus comedy-drama. While sharing the first look of the movie Ayushmann wrote, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #Doctor G First Look." Talking to ANI about his upcoming movie the actor had said, "The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It's an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time. I'm truly excited to start shooting the film, also because it's going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I'm looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti."

