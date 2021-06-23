Ayushmann Khurrana Reminisces College Days, Calls Himself 'University Ka Most Famous Guy'

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture from his college days. In the picture, he is looking away from the camera while wearing sunglasses. In his younger days, the actor kept long hair and a beard. In the caption, he mentioned the year when the picture was captured and also wrote a small poem about the days.

While sharing the picture, he wrote, "(Circa 2006) बात है Panjab University के hut number fourteen की. मुस्कान है बेफ़िक्र everyday routine की. Mass comm dept की पुरानी बिल्डिंग के पीछे. समोसा और चाय. University ka most famous guy, फिर भी quite shy. (It's a story from hut number 14 of Panjab University. It's a carefree smile from everyday routine. The samosa and chai from the building behind the Mass communication department. Most famous guy of the University yet quite shy.)" The comments section is filled with his fans laughing at the caption and leaving heart-eye emoticons. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post)

Earlier on the occasion of Father's Day, the actor shared yet another throwback pictures from his childhood days. While sharing the picture, he penned a note about the things he has learnt from his father. He also wrote a small poem at the start. It reads, ""Bachpan mein papa ki lagayi paabandiyon ko todne mein bahut mazaa aata tha. Aur ab bade ho kar khud pe lagayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati.” We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana". Take a look.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Abhishek Kapoor's romantic movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The movie also features Vaani Kapoor in the lead role and is slated to release on July 9, 2021. Ayushmann will also be seen in the thriller drama titled Anek.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

