Ayushmann Khurrana Reminisces His 'childhood Love' On 'Doctor G' Sets In Bhopal

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Soojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Doctor G, in Bhopal. The Vicky Donor actor was recently reminiscing his childhood memories on the sets of the film. He also gave a glimpse of his 'childhood love' via Instagram stories.

Ayushmann Khurrana cherishes his 'childhood love'

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram stories to share what his childhood love is. The actor, who seemed to be shooting on a terrace in Bhopal, shared a video on his stories. He shot the video of the cloudy sky and the mango trees surrounding the terrace. In the story, he first wrote "Bhopal" in Hindi. He then wrote, "Yeh chhat, baadal, aam ke ped, yeh sab bachpan ka pyaar hai", which translates to, "This terrace, these clouds, mango trees, are all my childhood love". He also added the hashtag "#doctorG" in the story.

Details about Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana headed to Bhopal for the shoot of Doctor G on Monday, July 12, 2021. The actor shared several Instagram stories while flying to Bhopal from Mumbai. Reportedly, the actor would be shooting in Bhopal for over a month. He also shared an Instagram post on the first day of his shoot. He shared a black and white photo of himself in which he wore a mask that had "Doctor G" written on it. He also wore a t-shirt that read, "always late but worth the wait". The actor mentioned how Doctor G would mark his third film in the global COVID-19 pandemic and wrote, "Day 1 #DoctorG This is the third film I’ll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I’ve ever read.". He further wrote, "Too excited to collaborate with @anubhuti_k @jungleepictures @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial @sheeba.chadha @sumit.saxena.35912 @saurabhbharat @vishal.wagh21 🤍". The film would also mark Khurrana, Rakul Preet, and Shefali Shah's first collaboration.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

Ayushmann Khurrana would soon be seen in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film is written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor. He is also collaborating with Anubhav Sinha for the film Anek. The actor is currently shooting for the film Doctor G.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

