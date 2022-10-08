Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Rejected A 3-film Deal, Blank Cheque By Producer; Here's Why

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that a producer once offered him a blank cheque to come onboard a three-film deal, however, he turned it down.

Khurrana, who has proved his acting mettle in films like Andhadhun, Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and more, mentioned that the maker wanted him onboard and told him that the scripts for the movies would be penned later once he accepts the proposal.

Ayushmann stressed that the storyline and script matters to him more than the remuneration, and hence he had to let go of the offer. He added that he's fortunate enough to get 'unconventional roles' and wouldn't settle for anything 'regressive'.

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls turning down a lucrative 3-film deal

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Anek actor mentioned, "I remember there was one producer who once gave me a blank cheque and said ‘Jitna chahe le lo, teen picture karlo humare saath. Story,script wagera likhte rahenge’ (take the money you want, do three films with us. We’ll write the scripts later). I said, ‘Mere liye Laxmi se pehle Saraswati aati hai’. (Saraswati is more important than Laxmi). For me, the script is very important.”

The actor noted that while the popular palette is 'regressive', he would contend doing progressive roles as that's his USP. "I believe in cinema for change. I always wanted to do unconventional stories, I am fortunate that I am getting those," he added.

Khurrana said that his whole career has been a risk, with many of his hit movies coming with first-time directors. He added that the newly turned filmmakers are "more collaborative and are very open", which makes their association "easy and fun".

On the work front, Ayushmann will star in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha. The film releases on October 14. The actor will also be seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero.

(Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk)