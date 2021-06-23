Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His Choice Between 'Mountains & Beaches'; Find Out Inside

Mountains and beaches are two of the most common holiday spots in the world, and oftentimes people find themselves divided about which one they like more over the other. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently uploaded a picture on his Instagram, revealing which of the two he likes more. Read on to know more about it.

Ayushmann Khurrana had recently headed out for a hike in the hills. The Dream Girl actor also posted pictures from the hike on his Instagram story. In one of his stories, he mentioned that he prefers mountains over beaches. He wrote on the picture, “Mountains or beaches? Mountains fosho!” Take a look at the picture from Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story here:

The actor also uploaded another picture from the hike on his Instagram story, which shows him standing on the railway tracks that run through the hiking route. Ayushmann had also posted a video from the hike, which shows him hiking with his new pet dog, Peanut.

A sneak-peek into Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Two of Ayushmann Khurrana's photos in recent times that he posted on his Instagram, are throwback pictures of his. On this Father’s Day, i.e. June 20, Ayushmann had posted two pictures with his father, Astrologer P. Khurrana, from their younger days. A part of the post’s elaborate caption that he wrote for his father, reads, “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father.”

On June 23, he also posted a throwback picture of himself, from 2006, when he was a student at the Punjab University. In the caption, he mentioned how despite being the ‘most famous guy’ in the university, he was ‘quite shy.’

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies in recent times

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the films Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, both of which came out in 2020. Next, he will be seen in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, opposite Vaani Kapoor. The film is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release in July 2021.

