Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His Diwali Plans; 'looking Forward To Relishing My Mom's Food'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is working day and night, juggling between projects in order to keep himself free for the festival of Diwali, which the actor plans to celebrate with his family.

Ayushmann revealed that he'll be jetting off to his hometown Chandigarh right in time for Diwali and has gotten himself two days off for the same. The actor spoke about how he's busy shooting for films like Dream Girl 2 and An Action Hero in full force, barely getting time off work.

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his Diwali 2022 plans

"Diwali is one of my favourite festivals and I truly look forward to it. I have been in a hectic shooting schedule for 'Dream Girl 2' and 'An Action Hero' but I have somehow managed to get two days off during which I am planning a quick trip to my hometown, Chandigarh," the actor mentioned.

Talking about spending quality time with his loved ones, the actor added, "I am looking forward to relishing food cooked by my mother, all the mithais and spending time with my whole family."

Ayushmann Khurrana surely knows how to celebrate festivals with full pomp and fervour, which was evident in the recent Diwali bash he hosted for his film industry colleagues. Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap's celebrations had notable celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Richa Chaddha and more in attendance.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha. The film was released on October 14. He will now be featuring in An Action Hero alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. It is slated to release on December 2, 2022. Lastly, he's also gearing up for the sequel of his 2019 comedy film Dream Girl.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AYUSHMANNK)