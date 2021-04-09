Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Ingredients Of An Actor On His Instagram Story, See Here

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Anek. The actor has been frequently sharing BTS pictures and videos from his film's sets and also announced the wrapping up of Anek on Instagram. Khurana took to his IG handle earlier today and revealed what he thinks are the ingredients of an actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest Instagram story

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official Instagram handle earlier today and shared a story that revealed the perfect ingredients of an actor. The quote shared by him read that the ingredients of an actor include a lot of curiosity, a little wanderlust, a love of the unknown, and the willingness to trust. This isn't the first time that the Bareilly Ki Barfi star has shared posts related to love, acting, or other motivational quotes.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies

Ayushmann Khurrana is awaiting two upcoming releases on the big screen for 2021. The actor recently finished filming for his upcoming action-thriller film Anek. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is slated to release on September 17, 2021. Apart from Anek, Ayushmann is also awaiting the release of the upcoming romantic drama film titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor. The actors finished wrapping the shoot for the upcoming film back in 2020. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on July 9, 2021. Khurrana also has a film titled Doctor G in his kitty alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

Anek’s Release

Ayushmann Khurana recently shared a glimpse of his last shot from Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha. On March 20, the film completed its final schedule and the lead star of the movie took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "It’s a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It’s full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema. Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East. 🤍 1) My last shot in the film.

2) with the master craftsman —@anubhavsinhaa sir.

3) My brill team @mohdjaved7639, Sudama, @ravindernota007 and Sanjay.

4) The last time I used my stationery in the film."

